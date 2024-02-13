UPDATE: Overturned rig removed, Heide Circle re-opened to traffic

It took almost all day, but a tractor-trailer rig carrying hazardous materials was safely righted and removed from Heide Circle in Scott.

The rig - which officials say was not allowed in that area of the road - overturned in a curve around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the tractor, officials said.

After that, equipment had to be brought to the crash scene to remove the flammable liquid that the tanker was carrying; no leaks happened during the crash, officials say.

As of 2:30 a.m., the flammable liquid had been safely transferred and the crashed rig had been safely uprighted and removed from the scene. The scene was cleared and the road was open to traffic.

"Emergency responders would like to thank the public for their patience and avoiding the area while work was being conducted," a release from Fire Chief Chad Sonnier states.

Lafayette Fire Department Haz-Mat Unit and Louisiana State Police Hazmat personnel assisted in the process.