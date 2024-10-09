More complaints over disappearing tickets on Ticketmaster platform

LAFAYETTE PARISH — More Ticketmaster customers are reporting that their tickets have mysteriously disappeared or been transferred to other accounts without their consent.

Holly Cheramie of Lafayette said her concert tickets for an upcoming event were transferred to someone else without any notification.

“Somebody was just able to have my password, sign in, and transfer my ticket, and that was that,” Cheramie said. “I didn’t even get a text or anything.”

Cheramie bought five tickets in August for a Korn concert in Houston, Texas, with her boyfriend and friends. However, before they could make travel plans, the tickets vanished from her account.

“We bought our tickets in August but got a notification in September that our tickets were transferred to someone in California,” she said.

Cheramie is not alone. Reports have surfaced nationwide from customers claiming their Ticketmaster tickets have disappeared or reappeared for resale at inflated prices.

The surge in complaints comes a month after Ticketmaster experienced a major data breach, which some users suspect may be linked to the missing tickets. The company has not confirmed any connection between the breach and the recent transfers.

“There is a bit of a worry that my debit card information has been stolen along with my name and address,” Cheramie said, concerned about how easily her account was compromised.

Ticketmaster has not provided an official response to Cheramie’s case. The only message she received was a recommendation to change her password.

KATC Investigates reached out to Ticketmaster for comment on Cheramie’s case and others, but there was no response at the time of this story.

