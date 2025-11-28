‘A great place to feel welcomed’: Volunteers serve on Thanksgiving at St. Joseph Diner

LAFAYETTE, La. — As families across Acadiana gathered for Thanksgiving meals, volunteers at St. Joseph Diner spent the holiday making sure no one went without a hot plate.

“We are visiting Lafayette and it's Thanksgiving and we are far away from home,” said Lisa Akien, who stopped by the diner with her husband.

The couple decided to spend part of their holiday helping out in the Hub City.

“We wanted to be with people on Thanksgiving and help out,” she said.

Lisa and Tom Akien took on dishwashing duties Thursday. For Tom, it was his first time volunteering in a soup kitchen.

“This is a day where people celebrate being with friends and family and having the support of close people that love them,” he said. “And if that’s not your situation, this is a great place to have that experience.”

Other volunteers, including a mother and her young son, helped serve more than 50 neighbors. She said showing the next generation the value of service is essential.

“It sets the bar of giving back and letting them know this is how time is to be used,” Nikki Keown said. “It’s valuable to them and for us.”

St. Joseph Diner is open 365 days a year, but being open on Thanksgiving is especially meaningful for many, said Executive Director Ben Broussard.

“Thanksgiving Day is a great reminder of how we are called to love our brother and love our sister and serve them in their time of need,” Broussard said. “And also make them feel welcomed and remind them of their dignity.”

Those interested in volunteering with St. Joseph Diner can find more information on the organization’s website.

