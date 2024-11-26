83-room boutique hotel comes to downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Downtown Lafayette will soon be home to Hotel Lafayette, a new boutique-style hotel that promises to add even more vibrancy to a thriving area.

The hotel, set to rise from the historic site of the old Don's Seafood and Steakhouse, will feature 83 modern rooms, helping meet the growing demand for accommodations in this bustling part of town.

"Downtown Lafayette gets more than 2 million visitors a year, so we know there is a big market for hotel space here," says Kevin Blanchard, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority.

"With festivals, Mardi Gras, and a steady stream of business travelers, the demand for quality accommodations has never been greater. Hotel Lafayette is exactly the kind of investment the city needs."

Don's Seafood will undergo a complete transformation, giving way to a contemporary hotel offering upscale amenities, including spacious suites, an outdoor pool, and a poolside bar concept. The property will also feature nearly 2,500 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art event spaces.

According to a press release from developers, "This project is a collaboration between Sans Souci Properties, The Thrash Group, and Tandem Hospitality Group, each bringing a unique expertise to ensure that the hotel becomes a flagship for exceptional service and culture in the Acadiana region."

Lafayette's downtown area has seen remarkable growth over the past few years, attracting locals and tourists alike. With 37 restaurants, a vibrant arts scene, and a wide variety of retail shops, the area is a popular destination for those looking to experience the city's heart.

The new hotel is expected to not only provide additional rooms but also to drive economic activity. "We've got a lot of visitors coming in for special events, conventions, and business meetings," Blanchard says. "Hotel Lafayette will give these guests a world-class place to stay, adding to the rich experience.