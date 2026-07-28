7,000 Lafayette Parish households to have new waste collection days starting Aug. 3

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KATC) — Starting the week of August 3, 2026, about 7,000 households in Lafayette Parish and its unincorporated areas will have a permanent change to residential waste collection service days because of growing participation in Lafayette's recycling program, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Customers whose collection dates are changing will receive notification directly by mail and/or email. Residents can confirm their collection date by visiting the website here for route change information, as well as a link to the interactive address look-up tool, and additional resources. LCG says this updated collection schedule applies to all residential curbside collection services, including for trash, recycling, yard waste, and bulky items.

LCG reports that since 2023, participation in residential recycling has nearly doubled, resulting in significantly more collections being made across the parish, leading to unbalanced collection routes and a need for an update. The goal of these changes, LCG says, is to distribute service stops more evenly, improve operational efficiency, and ensure more reliable service while supporting continued growth.

Acadiana Waste Services will provide additional flexibility during the week of August 3 as residents acclimate to these changes. During that week only, LCG says residents may place securely bagged household trash at the curb in addition to their collection cart. The temporary accommodation is intended to help prevent excess garbage from accumulating as households make the transition.

Other advisories for waste collection, per city-parish government, include:

