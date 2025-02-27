60 vases stolen off of graves at Lafayette Memorial Park

Watch Now
LAFAYETTE, La. — If your loved one is buried at Lafayette Memorial Park on Pinhook Road, you may want to pay them a visit.

The Lafayette Police Department has confirmed that 60 vases have been stolen from graves at the cemetery.

KATC has reached out to officials at Lafayette Memorial Park, who say they are reaching out to families who are affected and are working with local authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading the LPD or P3 TIPS mobile apps.

If your loved one's final resting place has been disturbed and you would like to share your story, please email christina.mondragon@katctv.com.

