39th Annual Zydeco Extravaganza Celebrates Creole Culture in Lafayette

ST. LANDRY PARISH — LAFAYETTE, La. — The 39th Annual Zydeco Extravaganza brought thousands to the Blackham Coliseum on Sunday as people from across Acadiana and beyond gathered to celebrate Creole and zydeco culture through music, food and tradition.

The event, started by the Cravins family in 1987, has become a long-running celebration dedicated to preserving the spirit of zydeco music and the cultural traditions tied to it.

The sounds of accordions, washboards and dancing feet filled the coliseum as festivalgoers enjoyed performances by Mike Dopsie, Chris Ardoin, Step Rideau, Rusty Metoyer and several other zydeco artists.

Sandra Broussard Davis, known by many as the “Zydeco Dance Queen,” said the music has been a part of her life since childhood.

“I am here today to represent my culture and represent my family,” Davis said.

Coming from a family deeply rooted in zydeco music, Davis said her love for the culture started at a young age.

“What I love about zydeco so much since I grew up with my family,” Davis said. “My daddy played music so well, and my daddy taught me how to zydeco since I was 7 years old, so I just kept it up.”

Organizers said the event represents more than entertainment.

Dustin Cravins, one of the event organizers, said the extravaganza is centered around preserving culture and bringing people together through shared traditions.

“It’s bigger than that. It’s deeper than that,” Cravins said. “It is a celebration of the things that make us special — the food, the music, the people, the traditions that we share.”

Food vendors also play a major role in the event’s atmosphere.

James Citizen, who has been cooking at the extravaganza for decades, said the gathering feels like home.

“Yes, I feel like I’m at home,” Citizen said. “We’re with all our families here. Everybody enjoying themselves. Everybody know each other and they love to come eat our pork steaks and come enjoy with us.”

From the dance floor to the food lines, organizers and attendees said the Zydeco Extravaganza continues its mission of keeping Creole and zydeco culture alive for future generations.

