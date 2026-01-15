$3 million project underway to address persistent flooding on Prejean Road

CARENCRO, La. — Construction is officially underway on a $3 million project to raise, pave, and install storm drains along flood-prone Prejean Road, offering hope to Carencro residents who have faced isolation and property damage during heavy rains.

“If it's real bad, bad rain, you'd be stuck back here for about 4 or 5 days,” said Byron Jones, an 11-year resident of the area.

Lafayette Parish officials say the stretch between Gourmet Road and Sunflower Estates Lane will be elevated and upgraded to tackle longstanding flooding issues that have disrupted daily life and damaged vehicles.

“This is an area that would flood and trap people either away from their homes or in their homes during heavy rain,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet.

Jones recounted the toll previous floods have taken on the community, including the loss of his own vehicle after he was stranded without necessary medication. “I lost a vehicle — several other people lost vehicles — because I was out of medicine. I wasn't going to stay here with no medicine,” Jones said.

Residents say the conditions have worsened, impacting not only roadways but also access out of the area. “It's getting worse because it's not only the gravel. It goes all the way up into the park, the park area, where you can't even get out,” Jones added.

Boulet called Thursday’s groundbreaking a long-awaited priority for local taxpayers. “We pay taxes as citizens and we want to make sure those tax dollars are maximized, they're spent well, and they're spent with impact,” she said.

With construction expected to be completed within a year, neighbors hope the improvements will lead to safer, flood-free travel for years to come. “Let's just hope and pray that this works— because I know these good people around here, they don't want to lose what they worked so hard for. I know I don't,” Jones said.

