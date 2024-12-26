2nd Annual After Christmas Collection Drive and Giveaway

LAFAYETTE, La. — As the holiday season comes to an end, many families are looking to declutter by parting with old toys and winter clothing.

If you’re among them, the 2nd Annual After Christmas Toy and Winter Clothes Collection Drive and Giveaway offers a great way to ensure your unwanted items reach children who may not have received presents this year.

Marja Broussard, a co-organizer of the event, urges residents to think twice before throwing these items away. "We want to encourage people, instead of throwing it out, to donate to put a smile on the face of a child who may not have received anything on Christmas Day," she says. "Winter weather is here for a few months, blankets, jackets, caps, gloves, etc are essential to keeping warm."

Donations will be accepted from 9 AM to 1 PM at Imani Temple #49, located at 201 E Willow St, Lafayette, LA.

The giveaway event will take place from 2 PM to 4 PM.