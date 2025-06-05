23rd Annual Creole Culture Day kicking off this weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. — The 23rd annual Creole Culture Day will take place this Sunday at Vermilionville, offering the community a chance to embrace and honor Creole heritage. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is free to attend and promises a day filled with cultural education and entertainment.

The festival aims to highlight the significant impact of Creole culture, both locally in Acadiana and in the state. Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy cooking demonstrations, film screenings, and live music.

BAYOU VERMILION DISTRICT

For more information, including a full lineup of activities, please click here.

Créole Culture Day is sponsored by the Lafayette Consolidated Government, the Acadiana Center for the Arts, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival & Foundation, and Louisiana CREOLE Inc.