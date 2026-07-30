2026 Love Our Schools CAFÉ Launch happening Friday, July 31

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KATC) — The 2026 Love Our Schools CAFÉ — or Community and Family Engagement — Launch is happening Friday, July 31, at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Student Union's Atchafalaya Ballroom.

The annual program connects local families, businesses, nonprofits, churches, and community members with more than 26 Lafayette Parish public schools to help build support networks and partnerships for the upcoming school year. Executive Director of Love Our Schools, Millicent Nugent, says these alliances not only support local students, but local principals, helping to address their exact goals while bringing attention to any potential gaps in resources available to them.

2026 Love Our Schools CAFÉ Launch

Along with this, Nugent says the CAFÉ Launch inspires ongoing participation within the Lafayette Parish community — from mentorship opportunities, to volunteer opportunities like Serve Days, along with other incentive programs such as the 2026 Love Our Schools Home Giveaway.

To learn more about how to get involved with the CAFÉ Launch, click here.

