2025 PARC Youth Basketball Registration Open

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Registration is now open for PARC's youth basketball.
Boys and girls ages five to 16 are welcome to sign up for Junior NBA and Junior WNBA programs. These programs are set to start January 4 and end March 8, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Game locations for the season are announced and include:
- Robicheaux Recreation Center
- Dupuis Recreation Center
- Thomas Recreation Center
- Comeaux Recreation Center
- King Recreation Center
For information and registration, please refer to each association's details below.
Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)
- Registration Dates: Oct. 21 – Dec. 7, 2024
- Ages: 5-16
- Fee: $80 (first child), $50 (additional); $15 late fee after Dec. 7
- Contact: KJ Nelson at 337-412-0287
- Website: clubs.bluesombrero.com/scottareateamsports [clubs.bluesombrero.com]
Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI)
- Registration Dates: Oct. 20 – Nov. 26, 2024
- Ages: 5-16
- Fee: $85 online; $75 walk-up
- Contact: Garrett Lewis at 337-896-5972, Bertha Hebert at 337-278-1579
- Website: carencroyouthsports.com [carencroyouthsports.com]
Cajun Sports Association (CSA)
- Registration Dates: Oct. 21 – Dec. 8, 2024
- Ages: 5-16
- Fee: $100 (financial assistance available)
- Website: csalaf.com [csalaf.com]
Southwest Athletics (SWA)
- Registration Dates: Oct. 1 – Dec. 19, 2024
- Ages: 5-15
- Fee: $85
- Contact: swajudice@gmail.com
- Website: clubs.bluesombrero.com/swathleticsla [clubs.bluesombrero.com]
Brown Park Association (BPA)
- Registration Dates: Oct. 28 – Dec. 9, 2024
- Ages: 5-16
- Contact: Elroy Broussard at 337-354-6941
Walk-Up Registration Events:
Scott Area Team Sports (SATS) – Scott Park Conference Room
- October 30 from 5:30 – 7:00 pm
- November 6 from 5:30 – 7:00 pm
- November 13 from 5:30 – 7:00 pm
Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI) – Carencro Park
- November 3 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm
- November 6 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm
- November 17 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm
- November 18 – November 21 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm
Southwest Athletics (SWA) – Judice Park Concession Stand
- October 27 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm
- November 10 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm
- November 20 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm
Brown Park Association (BPA)
- October 28 – November 1 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Dupuis Recreation Center
- October 30 – November 1 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Martin Luther King Center
For further details, please contact Lafayette PARC’s Athletics Program Supervisor or one of the following Recreation Coordinators:
- Derrick Anderson: 337-291-8375, djanderson@lafayettela.gov
- Steve Peloquin: 337-291-8380, speloquin@lafayettela.gov
- Scott Prather: 337-291-8368, jprather@lafayettela.gov
- Phillip Mason: 337-291-8127, pmason@lafayettela.gov
Here is the link to the website for PARC's Athletic Department.
