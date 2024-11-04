2025 PARC Youth Basketball Registration Open

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Registration is now open for PARC's youth basketball.

Boys and girls ages five to 16 are welcome to sign up for Junior NBA and Junior WNBA programs. These programs are set to start January 4 and end March 8, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Game locations for the season are announced and include:



Robicheaux Recreation Center

Dupuis Recreation Center

Thomas Recreation Center

Comeaux Recreation Center

King Recreation Center

For information and registration, please refer to each association's details below.

Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)



Registration Dates: Oct. 21 – Dec. 7, 2024

Ages: 5-16

Fee: $80 (first child), $50 (additional); $15 late fee after Dec. 7

Contact: KJ Nelson at 337-412-0287

Website: clubs.bluesombrero.com/scottareateamsports [clubs.bluesombrero.com]

Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI)



Registration Dates: Oct. 20 – Nov. 26, 2024

Ages: 5-16

Fee: $85 online; $75 walk-up

Contact: Garrett Lewis at 337-896-5972, Bertha Hebert at 337-278-1579

Website: carencroyouthsports.com [carencroyouthsports.com]

Cajun Sports Association (CSA)



Registration Dates: Oct. 21 – Dec. 8, 2024

Ages: 5-16

Fee: $100 (financial assistance available)

Website: csalaf.com [csalaf.com]

Southwest Athletics (SWA)



Registration Dates: Oct. 1 – Dec. 19, 2024

Ages: 5-15

Fee: $85

Contact: swajudice@gmail.com

Website: clubs.bluesombrero.com/swathleticsla [clubs.bluesombrero.com]

Brown Park Association (BPA)



Registration Dates: Oct. 28 – Dec. 9, 2024

Ages: 5-16

Contact: Elroy Broussard at 337-354-6941

Walk-Up Registration Events:

Scott Area Team Sports (SATS) – Scott Park Conference Room



October 30 from 5:30 – 7:00 pm

November 6 from 5:30 – 7:00 pm

November 13 from 5:30 – 7:00 pm



Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI) – Carencro Park



November 3 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm

November 6 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm

November 17 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm

November 18 – November 21 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm

Southwest Athletics (SWA) – Judice Park Concession Stand



October 27 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm

November 10 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm

November 20 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Brown Park Association (BPA)



October 28 – November 1 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Dupuis Recreation Center

October 30 – November 1 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Martin Luther King Center



For further details, please contact Lafayette PARC’s Athletics Program Supervisor or one of the following Recreation Coordinators:

Derrick Anderson: 337-291-8375, djanderson@lafayettela.gov

Steve Peloquin: 337-291-8380, speloquin@lafayettela.gov

Scott Prather: 337-291-8368, jprather@lafayettela.gov

Phillip Mason: 337-291-8127, pmason@lafayettela.gov

Here is the link to the website for PARC's Athletic Department.

