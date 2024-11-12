2024 Undercurrent Awards happening Nov. 13

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — The 2024 Undercurrent Awards is taking place Wednesday, November 13 at 6 p.m. at Acadiana Center for the Arts.
The ceremony celebrates people, or "wavemakers", working to make Lafayette a better place.
Those being honored include:
- Chris Amos, Parc De Oaks
- Lynette Mejia, Lafayette Citizens Against Censorship
- Francis Davis Shaw, Northside High School
- Daniel Barousse, Barousse Works
- Cecil Doyle, KRVS
