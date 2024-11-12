Watch Now
2024 Undercurrent Awards happening Nov. 13

Acadiana Center for the Arts
LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — The 2024 Undercurrent Awards is taking place Wednesday, November 13 at 6 p.m. at Acadiana Center for the Arts.

The ceremony celebrates people, or "wavemakers", working to make Lafayette a better place.

Those being honored include:

  • Chris Amos, Parc De Oaks
  • Lynette Mejia, Lafayette Citizens Against Censorship
  • Francis Davis Shaw, Northside High School
  • Daniel Barousse, Barousse Works
  • Cecil Doyle, KRVS

For ticketing information, click here.

