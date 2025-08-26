20 years after Katrina, Acadian AirMed director tells his story

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As the nation prepares to mark 20 years since Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast, one Acadiana first responder is looking back on the mission that left a lasting impact on his life—and the lives he helped save.

Marc Creswell, director of Acadian AirMed Services, sat down with KATC via Zoom to reflect on his experiences rescuing flood victims in the days following Katrina’s landfall.

“First responders don’t die of one scar,” Creswell said. “They die of a thousand scars. And this one sure left some scars on people.”

Aug. 29, 2005—a date etched in the soul of the state—remains vivid for Creswell and countless others across Louisiana.

“It was tough,” he said. “You saw a lot—a lot of people suffering.”

When Katrina made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, Creswell was attending a conference in New Orleans, showcasing one of Acadian AirMed's helicopters.

But when evacuation orders were issued that Saturday, everything changed.

“We flew back [to Lafayette], equipped the aircraft, returned to New Orleans, and started evacuating Saturday and Sunday.”

Creswell helped coordinate a multi-agency response that involved 44 helicopters and emergency aircraft, tasked with rescuing people stranded by the rising floodwaters.

What began as a polished, uniformed service, he said, quickly turned into a gritty, improvised operation.

“We were a ‘Yes ma’am’ and ‘Yes sir’ service,” he said. “That quickly transitioned into us directing what had to be done. A lot of procedures we used weren’t written up until maybe after Katrina.”

Among the many rescues, one stands out for Creswell.

A newborn baby named Drew Schaff had undergone heart surgery at Tulane Medical Center the Friday Katrina made landfall. As floodwaters rose, an AirMed One medic, a nurse, and a neonatal isolate flew the infant to safety in Lafayette.

Creswall explained that there wasn't enough room for her parents, and were "noticeably upset." To help ease their anxiety, Creswell asked them to help hand out sandwiches to other first responders while they waited.

“We reunited mom and dad that afternoon,” he said. “But last year in October, I got a Facebook message from the little girl.”

Now an adult, Drew reached out to thank Creswell personally.

“She said, ‘Hey Mr. Marc, I was the little girl you evacuated.’ And that one sticks out.”

The official 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina is Friday, Aug. 29. Stay tuned for more KATC coverage.