10TH Annual William Brothers Diaper Drive set for Wednesday

The 10th Annual William Brothers Diaper Drive is set for Wednesday, May 7.

Love of People will be collecting donations at Unitech Training Academy in Lafayette.

You can drive through and drop of diapers between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

They're accepting diapers for kids and adults, baby wipes, puppy pads and cash donations to purchase diapers.

Here's the full press release on the event:

Love of People is excited to announce the kickoff of the 10th Annual Williams Bros Diaper Drive on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at Unitech Training Academy, located at 3253 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70506.

This year's launch marks a major milestone: a full decade of serving the Acadiana community through compassion and essential care.

From 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the public is invited to drive through and drop off donations. This contactless donation format ensures a quick, safe, and easy way for the community to participate.

ITEMS NEEDED:

Child and adult diapers (all sizes)

Baby wipes

Puppy pads

Cash donations (Checks should be made payable to Love of People)

This annual initiative, which runs through July 26, 2025, continues to provide critical support to families and individuals in need across Acadiana. More information on additional drop-off locations will be shared in the coming weeks.

"It’s humbling to see how this drive has grown over the past decade. The heart of this effort has always been about helping others help others, and every diaper donated is a reminder that compassion still drives change in our community," said John Williams, Executive Director, Love of People.

This 10-year celebration wouldn't be possible without the commitment of our incredible sponsors, donors, and community partners. Special thanks to Unitech Training Academy for hosting this year’s kickoff event and supporting this mission of care and dignity.