100-Year-old WWII veteran returns to Normandy 82 years after D-Day

LAFAYETTE PARISH — RAYNE, La. (KATC) — More than 80 years after helping liberate Europe during World War II, 100-year-old veteran Prigeon Fontenot returned to Normandy, France, for a journey he never expected to make again.

Fontenot was one of 25 World War II veterans selected by the Best Defense Foundation and Delta Air Lines to travel to Normandy for the 82nd anniversary of D-Day. The 10-day trip honored the veterans who fought to liberate France and Europe during the war.

For Fontenot, the experience was both emotional and unforgettable.

"I enjoyed every bit of it. It's a big pleasure," Fontenot said.

The Rayne-area veteran said he never imagined he would return to the same places where he once served as a young soldier.

"I never planned on that," he said.

Throughout the trip, Fontenot visited historic D-Day sites, walked the beaches of Normandy and participated in ceremonies commemorating the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation.

One of the moments that stood out most to Fontenot was returning to France under very different circumstances than when he first arrived during World War II.

"The first time we had to watch our back, and this time we didn't have to worry. Somebody else was watching our back," Fontenot said.

His daughter, Bernice Domingue, documented the journey from the moment he departed for France until his return home.

Throughout the trip, Fontenot was accompanied by Josh Talley, a former Marine and Delta Air Lines captain who volunteered as his caregiver and companion.

Talley said the opportunity allowed him to witness firsthand the respect French citizens continue to show the men who helped liberate their country.

"This was my third time getting the opportunity to do this, and it never ceases to amaze me the way the French people essentially worship the ground these guys walk on because of what they did," Talley said.

During the trip, Fontenot revisited battlefields where history was made, met active-duty military personnel and shared stories of his service with students and visitors eager to hear firsthand accounts from World War II.

One of his favorite experiences was riding in a World War II-era half-track vehicle — the same type he rode in while serving overseas more than eight decades ago.

"He's never gotten to see or ride in one since he finished the war," Talley said. "We found one while we were there, and he got to go for a ride."

Another emotional moment came when Fontenot reflected on the men he served alongside during the war, including a lieutenant whose bravery has stayed with him for decades.

"He wasn't just mean, he was brave," Fontenot said. "He volunteered to go there and cut that wire."

Fontenot is referring to one of his Lieutenant's who had to cut the wires to German bombs near a bridge.

Talley, who served in the Marine Corps before becoming a commercial pilot, said veterans like Fontenot inspired the generations that followed.

"Their generation set the gold standard," Talley said. "There were people that came before and after in terms of wars, but their generation set the standard that we all live up to."

Talley said serving as Fontenot's companion was one of the greatest honors of his life.

"When you put on your uniform, it didn't feel like I was putting on my uniform," Talley said. "I was putting on their uniform, and I had to live up to that."

The trip also created a special bond between the two men.

Fontenot described Talley as "a great guy," adding that he was always there whenever he needed help during the journey.

Throughout their time in France, Fontenot was greeted by people eager to thank him for his service and sacrifice. He said one of the most memorable moments was seeing military members and civilians stop to shake his hand and express their gratitude.

When Fontenot returned home, he brought back medals, books, a French flag and a commemorative coin engraved with his name by the French Senate.

But the most meaningful souvenir wasn't something he packed in his luggage.

It was the chance to return to the place where history was made, to be thanked by the people whose freedom he helped secure and to share that journey with a new generation committed to carrying on the legacy of the Greatest Generation.

Asked whether he would ever forget the experience, Fontenot didn't hesitate.

"No, never."

Now back home in Acadiana, Fontenot says he plans to return to his normal routine and is already looking forward to celebrating his 101st birthday later this year.

To learn more about the Best Defense Foundation's Normandy program, click here.

