10-year-old’s stuffed animal donation helps comfort kids in emergencies

LAFAYETTE, La. — A simple act of kindness by a 10-year-old girl is helping first responders bring comfort to children during some of their most frightening moments.

Alexis, a Lafayette resident, recently donated more than three bags of stuffed animals to the Carencro Fire Department. The toys will be used by firefighters to help calm children during emergencies such as house fires and vehicle crashes.

Alexis said she decided to donate the stuffed animals because she had outgrown them and did not want them to go to waste.

“I had a lot, and I didn’t want to throw them away,” she said.

According to David Mouton, a district chief with the Lafayette Fire Department, stuffed animals have long been used by firefighters as a simple but effective way to comfort children at emergency scenes.

“Firefighters have always handed out stuffed animals to children,” Mouton said. “Especially at vehicle accidents, the traumatic impact is still weighing on their minds. The moment you give them that stuffed animal, they instantly stop crying and focus on that.”

Mouton said the toys help distract children from chaotic and stressful situations, whether the emergency involves a house fire or a crash. Firefighters typically keep a small supply of stuffed animals on their trucks so they are ready when a call comes in.

Alexis said she hopes the toys help other children feel safer during emergencies.

“When I grow up and have kids, I would want them to have something to comfort them if we ever got in trouble,” she said.

Mouton praised Alexis for her generosity and thoughtfulness.

“It was awesome to see a young lady at her age willing to give up items she had and think about other kids during trying times,” he said.

While the department currently has enough stuffed animals, Mouton said community members interested in donating should contact their local fire department to see if donations are needed.

Alexis said she is grateful she was able to help.

“I’m just really grateful that I got to donate some toys instead of throwing them away,” she said. “I got to donate them to kids in need.”

