Lafayette Parish Schools to remain closed Thursday

Lafayette Parish School System has announced all schools will remain closed Thursday, Jan. 23 due to winter weather.

LPSS said the closures are due to the ongoing effects of the historic snow event and dangerously low temperatures, as well as hazardous road conditions.

The system said they will use this time inspect each campus, ensuring that all systems—including water, electricity, and heating—are fully operational before students return to classrooms.

LPSS will reassess conditions on Thursday afternoon to determine whether students can return to school on Friday.