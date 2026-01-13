Lafayette launches interactive map to track construction projects

LAFAYETTE, La. — Residents now have a new way to track construction projects happening across Lafayette Parish.

Lafayette Consolidated Government has launched an interactive Capital Improvements Map that allows the public to view real-time information about ongoing infrastructure projects, including locations, timelines and updates.

City officials say the tool is designed to increase transparency and help residents better understand construction activity that may affect traffic patterns or neighborhoods.

“It’s important to know what’s going on so we can take pride in our city,” said Brandy LeBlanc, a Lafayette resident. “I noticed on social media a lot of people sometimes complain about traffic disruptions or detours. It’s just good to be informed.”

According to LCG, there is currently about $185 million worth of construction underway throughout the parish.

“We’re pretty busy,” said Martin Poirrier, the newly appointed director of the Capital Improvements Department. “We’ve got 35 projects currently under construction, with more in the queue. Some have been bid but have not yet moved into construction.”

Poirrier said the map is updated twice a week, making it one of the most current sources of information for local infrastructure projects.

“The map is all about transparency and building a more informed community,” he said.

The launch of the map follows a broader reorganization within Lafayette Consolidated Government. LCG has formally established the Capital Improvements Department while maintaining separate departments for Traffic, Roads and Bridges, and Drainage, each with defined leadership and responsibilities.

Poirrier was appointed director of the Capital Improvements Department, while Warren Abadie will continue to serve as director of the Traffic, Roads and Bridges Department.

The reorganization stems from a strategic review initiated in 2025 to evaluate the former Public Works structure and improve how infrastructure projects are planned, coordinated and delivered.

“This reorganization is about delivering better results for the people of Lafayette,” Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet said in a statement. “When residents see road work, drainage improvements or construction in their neighborhoods, they deserve projects that are well planned, clearly communicated and delivered efficiently.”

LeBlanc said she plans to use the new map moving forward.

“It’s good for people to plan their routes or if they’re just curious and want to know,” she said. “I would absolutely use it.”

To check out the Capital Improvements Map, click here.