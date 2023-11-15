Kim Kardashian is GQ's Man of the Year. Here's why

Kim Kardashian has held a laundry list of titles in her life, from entrepreneur and social media starlet to mom, sister and … man.

The powerhouse has been named one of GQ's Men of the Year— more specifically, its Tycoon of the Year — gracing the magazine's cover in oversized business attire with a touch of Cheeto dust.

Other honorees this year include Jacob Elordi, Travis Scott, Damar Hamlin and more.

Kardashian rocked a mix of menswear and her typical high-fashion looks for the photoshoot and accompanying interview, which delved into the reality star's personal and professional life. Joined by her momager, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Kourtney and Khloé, she particularly spoke of how her late father, attorney and entrepreneur Robert Kardashian Sr., shaped both realms.

On the professional side, the SKIMS co-creator shared how her father's work ethic inspired hers.

The 43-year-old's impressive resume includes two beauty lines, multiple perfumes, an energy drink, a mobile game, a private equity fund and her $4 billion fashion company, SKIMS, which recently expanded to include menswear.

That's the reason Kardashian was given the GQ title, as the newly launched line and partnership as the NBA's official underwear launches the brand into a whole new territory.

"I just wanted men to find out what all the hype is about," she told GQ.

On top of that, she has Hulu's "The Kardashians" reality show and is in school working to get her law license — a nod to her father's legacy.

Kardashian's first time in court was the infamous trial of O.J. Simpson. Her father successfully secured a not-guilty verdict for Simpson alongside fellow defense attorneys in the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, Jenner's friend.

Jenner and Kardashian Sr. had been divorced at the time, having completed the process when Kardashian was 9 years old. That's around the same age as Kardashian's eldest daughter North, who is now living with divorced parents after Kardashian filed from Kanye West in 2021.

She and her sisters discuss how the divorce has affected the mogul, with Kardashian saying the ultimate thing that matters is if the kids are feeling "loved and heard."

"You want to be sensitive because they're just kids, and it's hard to go through no matter what age," she told GQ. "You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It's okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side."

She also discusses what it was like at the end of their father's life as he battled esophageal cancer. She spoke of his perseverance and hard work even then — a skill she is hoping to pass on to her kids, as her father did to her.

Kardashian's cover story hits newsstands on Nov. 28.

