KATC catches up with Opelousas Mayor candidates

Four people are running to be Mayor of Opelousas.

The candidates are: Julius Alsandor, Donald D. Broussard, Matthew LaDay and Charlee Renaud Lear.

Here are the questions we asked them:

What is the one thing you think Opelousas needs, and why?

Like many cities in Acadiana, Opelousas seems to have an issue with juvenile crime. What programs or approaches (not law enforcement) do you feel the city could implement to address this issue? Or, do you feel this is not an issue city government should address outside of law enforcement?

What one qualification do you feel sets you apart from your opponents?

Julius Alsandor is a Democrat. He is currently the Mayor and is running for re-election, seeking his second term in office. Prior to serving as Mayor, he was a member of the City Board of Aldermen. If you’d like to visit his campaign page, click here.

Here’s how he answered the questions:

Opelousas Mayor Candidate 2022: Julius Alsandor

Donald D. Broussard is a Democrat. He is a business owner and investor, having also worked for the St. Landry Parish School System and Grambling University. If you’d like to visit his campaign pages, click here and here.

Here’s how he answered the questions:

Opelousas Mayor Candidate 2022: Donald Broussard

Matthew LaDay is a Democrat. He’s a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a licensed nursing home administrator and a retired algebra teacher.

Here’s how he answered the questions:

Opelousas Mayor Candidate 2022: Matthew LaDay

Charlee Renaud Lear is a Democrat. She’s an attorney and a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the JAG Corps. She’s currently a St. Landry Parish Public Defender. To visit her campaign page, click here.

Here’s how she answered the questions: