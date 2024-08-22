What's Your Story: A Lakeside Lunch

JEFF DAVIS PARISH — In the heart of Lake Arthur, at the Regatta Seafood and Steakhouse is where Crowley native John Jaschke and his grandson Colin Girouard found themselves getting lunch and reminiscing on times gone by.

Some describe Lake Arthur as Louisiana’s best kept secret but for Jaschke, it’s a well known staple as he’s been visiting the town ever since he was a child.

Jaschke says, “Nine and 10 year old boys could get on their bikes and go to town, and this particular town just reminds me of those times.”

While Jaschke is filled with nostalgia for Lake Arthur, it’s also given him a great sense of gratitude to know he experienced the town years ago, “I thank the Lord for where he put me to grow up and when he put me here” Jaschke shares.

Lake Arthur served as a key cornerstone throughout Jaschke’s upbringing and sharing that history with his family has now become a tradition his grandson, Collin Girouard hopes to continue.

Girouard says that it’d be, “nothing short of a blessing to bring people from my own life here and just continue to share this special place.” He attributes a strong sense of community to his positive perception of the town.

Although Girouard didn’t grow up in the town, he says that Lake Arthur Stands out, “With such a strong community feel, everyone cares for each other it seems and there’s such beauty”.

Jaschke takes pride in knowing his grandson hopes to continue his tradition of Lake Arthur visits; he says, “the fact that these visits would be perpetuated, that’s very gratifying.”

Their story is one of a family that enjoys reflecting on the past and Girouard says there's a strength in looking back because it can be a form of showing love, “I’ve found it’s best to spend your time showing love…no matter if it’s a friend, family or a stranger, it’s worth it.”

