What's Your Favorite King Cake?

Some residents in Southwest Louisiana believe Mardi Gras is all about the food, festivities and the king cakes.

Tara Miller owns Southern Crumbs LLC, a bakery Downtown Jennings.

Miller said she's been making roughly 15 king cakes a day and she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"Some people just choose the traditional icing with the colored sugars," Miller said. "You can do a topping that's more high-end, like a pecan praline."

With Mardi Gras parades in full swing, Miller said she's making cookies, king cakes, cupcakes and other traditional desserts.

Miller said she makes a special cream cheese filling and she garnishes her cakes too.

"It's pretty," Miller said. "It's great decoration, but it also holds the top of the box, so it doesn't smoosh your king cake."

Whether you prefer butter cream, chantilly or cream cheese, Miller said she is still accepting king cake orders and serving king cake-flavored latte's year-round.

