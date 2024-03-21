Welsh Family Receives a New Home, at No Cost

In with the new and out with the old.

That's the motto Michael and Joyce Prudhomme are living by after living in Welsh since 1979.

The mother and son duo have been living in a home that was passed down to them by Michael's grandparents and are well-known in the community.

"It was an old house," Michael said. "It was my grandfather's house, Mr. Adam Prudhomme and he died and my grandmother died too."

As time progressed, community members and friends noticed the Prudhommes were living in a home that was damaged by natural disasters and was deteriorating quickly.

Welsh native Colby Perry said he became a friend and caretaker for the Prudhommes after lending a hand to Joyce who is battling Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), while caring for Michael, who has a brain injury.

"In their old home her [Joyce's] air condition just could not keep up with the heat," Perry said. "She's on oxygen 24/7 and she has severe COPD, emphysema and the old house was not working out for her."

Perry said he partnered with Welsh Mayor Karl Arceneaux, The Mennonite Disaster Service, his mother and a few other community members to help the Prudhommes improve their living conditions.

The Mennonite Disaster Service demolished their old home and built a new one on the same property.

The Prudhommes are looking forward to a welcome ceremony and turning the key to a new home on Wednesday.

