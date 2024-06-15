Warning: No jumping or diving at the boardwalk

If you plan on visiting the Lake Arthur Boardwalk this summer, there's some safety precautions in place.

Police Chief Jered Thomas is warning parents not to leave their children unsupervised and to be mindful of the signs posted.

Jumping and diving is prohibited on the boardwalk and violators are subject to a 250-dollar fine.

"If your kids are young, we'd like for you to come out and enjoy the park with your kids, creating those memories with them," Thomas said. "While you're here, we want you to be safe."

Back in 2019, the Chief recalled a drowning at the boardwalk, that left a three-year-old dead.

As a result, city officials are warning parents to be vigilant and keep their children close.

"It's a divine appointment that we have every, single day," Thomas said. "We don't know when that day is going to be for us...It's our job to make sure that we stay safe...we can avoid certain things in life by being safe and by being aware."

21-year-old Lake Arthur resident Shyann Ross said she prefers to go to the boardwalk in groups, prioritizing the safety of children.

Ross said accidents can happen in the blink of an eye.

"You never know what can happen," Ross said. "There's big enough fish that could take off a kid and they don't know how to swim, they can't fend for themselves."

Lake Arthur's Boardwalk is not equipped with lifeguards.

As a result, city officials are reminding the public to swim at their own risk and to enjoy the amenities with caution.

If you see any suspicious activity at the boardwalk, please contact the Lake Arthur Police Department at 337-774-2411.

