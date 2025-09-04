Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run

AP Photo/Allen G. Breed
Louisiana State Police Troop D is seeking a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

The crash resulted in the death of Bonnie Fontenot, 53, of Jennings. According to state police, forensic analysis confirmed that Fontenot was struck sometime between August 22, 2025, and August 27, 2025.

Authorities say the suspect's vehicle is likely a green or turquoise pickup truck or SUV with possible front-end and/or driver's side damage. The vehicle may frequent Iowa or US-165 in Jeff Davis Parish.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop D at (337) 491-2511.

