United Way Southwest Louisiana Opens Application for Summer Impact Grant

The Summer Impact Grant application from United Way Southwest Louisiana is now open.

Organizations located in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, or Jeff Davis parishes that provide summer enrichment programs for students aged 5 to 18 may apply.

The funding will be used to offer tuition assistance for children from low- to moderate-income households. The application deadline is 4 PM on May 19, 2025.

You can find the application and additional information online at unitedwayswla.org/summergrant.

United Way Southwest Louisiana will offer a maximum award of up to $5,000 to eligible organizations for tuition assistance. Programs submitted for funding should focus on the arts, advocacy, dance, athletics, leadership, literacy, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

These youth summer programs aim to close Louisiana's educational achievement gap and improve health outcomes for low—to moderate-income students.

"With the support from the Summer Impact Grant, we were able to provide opportunities that might have otherwise been out of reach for many families last year," explained Denise Durel, President and CEO of United Way Southwest Louisiana. "This Initiative underscores our commitment to enhancing the lives of low- to moderate-income students and improving their overall well-being. We look forward to continuing this important work and making an even greater impact in the upcoming summer!"

Applications must be submitted through the online form available at unitedwayswla.org/summergrant.

Organizations applying must be registered and in good standing with the Louisiana Secretary of State. Faith-based organizations are also encouraged to apply.

Organizations should refer to the United Way Southwest Louisiana's ALICE Report when determining which students to serve. They are encouraged to prioritize households that fall below the ALICE Threshold, which can also be found online at unitedwayswla.org/ALICE.

Remember, the application deadline is May 19, 2025, at 4 PM.