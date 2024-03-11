Two Jennings Men Face Sex Charges

Two Jennings men are facing sex charges.

According to the Jennings Police Department, Kegan Joseph Guidry and Bradley Joseph Broussard were arrested on Feb. 29 and released on bond on March 1.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said Guidry is a firefighter and it is not clear how long this investigation will take.

"The Jennings Police Department and the city of Jennings takes all cases of this nature seriously and work them to the fullest, regardless of who the person is or who they work for," Semmes said.

While it is unclear how Broussard or Guidry are affiliated, both men are facing sexual battery (rubbing/touching), false imprisonment and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, according to their booking reports.

In addition, Guidry is also facing indecent behavior with juveniles and non-consensual disclosure of a private image.

I reached out to Jennings Fire Chief Ashley Navarre, but he declined to comment on the matter.

While Broussard and Guidry were released on bond on March 1, KATC was unable to confirm Guidry's employment status.

