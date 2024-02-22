Third Water Well Coming to Lacassine?

Members of the Jeff Davis Water & Sewer Commission hosted a meeting on Wednesday night to discuss concerns regarding water pressure in Lacassine.

More than a dozen residents, school administrators and business owners discussed how to combat insufficient water in the area.

Kendal Henry owns Henry's Travel Plaza off I-10. She said after complaining for more than three years, she's urging elected officials to take action.

"I don't know if ya'll have every been traveling down I-10 and had to go to the bathroom so darn bad, you couldn't hold it and then you stop and you find a beautiful place to go to the restroom and they're closed," Henry said.

Henry along with other business owners expressed their concerns for having to turn away customers when the restrooms are out of order.

"It's barbaric when I have to make my employees carry five-gallon buckets to force-flush," Henry said. "We were out [of water] for five days!"

According to the Jeff Davis Water & Sewer Commission, approximately 32-hundred people are using water in the area and board members did not expect Lacassine to grow and develop the way it did.

Engineer Mark McCarty said he is working with the board to come up with a solution and a booster station may help.

"It's a tank that holds whatever volume of water is needed to be able to supply a system like that," McCarty said in the meeting.

While board members said the goal is to drill a third water well, the project is expected to take at least two years.