There's no place like home.

Joyce and Michael Prudhomme are breathing sighs of relief after waiting months for their old home to be demolished and re-built from scratch.

"God is good," Joyce said. "God is good and thank all of ya'll."

Wednesday afternoon was a day filled with tears of joy and smiles for Joyce and Michael.

Volunteers from The Mennonite Disaster Service, an organization that aims to help people in the aftermath of natural disasters handed the Prudhommes keys to their new home.

Project Coordinator Phil Helmuth said he's thankful to be a part of this milestone.

"What we have seen here with many of the folks that we have helped, they have been an absolute inspiration to us because of their faith," Helmuth said.

Dozens of Welsh residents, family members and friends showered the Prudhommes with gifts, kitchen appliances and support.

The welcome ceremony ended in prayer, as the Welsh community blessed the Prudhommes home.

Michael said the dream home was worth the wait and he's thankful for a fresh start.

"I feel happy," Michael said. "This makes me feel good in the heart."