Students say strategies at local school have made positive impact

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. - The James Ward Center For Excellence held a Thanksgiving lunch, allowing students to interact and express their gratitude for things they appreciate. Student Quincy Deville says the school offers other activities that help him develop.

“S.E.L—social, emotional, learning classes with Miss Danielle. She told me how to express and not bundle up my feelings like I used to,” Deville explained.

Since participating in social, emotional, learning classes, Deville told KATC he has seen a significant change within himself.

“I’m not mad at the world anymore. My emotions have changed," Deville said. "I’m more calm, more collective. I don’t raise my voice anymore while talking to people," he said.

Principal Lori Lemons says that as teachers, they are the leaders, so they try to set examples for the students.

“We set a real example of positive behavior, and we are really big on social and emotional learning and talking about how to use your past to better prepare you for things you’re going to come across,” Lemons said.

Student Caleb Blue says the non-traditional learning atmosphere makes him feel comfortable enough to engage with his teachers.

"In my classroom, it’s only like five people. So if I want to talk to my teacher while someone else is doing their work, I can,” Blue expressed.

Blue explains a teacher has taught him one of the most important lessons since he’s been there— never give up.

“Even if you’re sent to a place like this, where its for "bad kids", that still doesn’t hinder you for what you really do in life and your path,” Blue said.

Principal Lemons says staff members of the James Ward Center For Excellence are committed to continuing to make a difference.