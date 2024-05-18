Stronger than a fallen tree

If it weren't for Daisetta Nixon's daughter, she may not have had this story to tell following Monday's storms.

Nixon recently renovated her three-bedroom home on William D Rochelle Avenue in Jennings.

However, Mother Nature left a tree crashing into her roof.

"I was going to stay home," Nixon said. "My daughter, she nagged me and told me until I decided to leave."

After finally leaving her home, Nixon said she got an unexpected call from her neighbor.

"Mr. Donovan said that a tree was on my house, inside the house really," Nixon said.

Since Monday, Nixon and several other residents in her neighborhood have been calling on family members and friends for support.

Contractor Courtlin Greis said the damage from the storms happened fast.

"I think the high winds came in and part of the tree is a little rotten, it broke off and fell and knocked out the power to the house," Greis said. "It caused some damage to the inside as well."

The tree isn't the only burden for Nixon, the rain over the past few days has caused additional problems too.

"A big branch fell through the roof and inside the home," Greis said. "It's been getting water damage from the rain from yesterday."

Now, Nixon is staying with family members until her homeowner's insurance steps in to help with repairs.

She said she is also leaning on her faith during this difficult time.

"God is on our side," Nixon said. "Everything is going to be okay."

