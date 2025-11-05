Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Special Needs Fun Day brings joy and inclusion to Jeff Davis Parish

JEFF DAVIS PARISH — A day of joy, connection and inclusion is set for Saturday, November 8, 2025, as Jeff Davis Parish hosts its Special Needs Fun Day at North Cutting Park in Jennings.

Hosted by Different Voices. One Community. in partnership with Jeff Davis Parish, the event begins at 9 a.m. and is open to people of all ages and abilities. Guests can enjoy adaptive games, sensory-friendly zones, face painting, balloon animals, food, music and more.

Organizers said the goal is to create a space where everyone feels welcomed and supported.

The event will also feature local organizations offering resources and support for individuals with disabilities. Volunteers are still being accepted to help with activities throughout the day.

