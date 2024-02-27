SOWELA Offering Short-term Training in Jennings, Free OSHA 10 Certification 

SOWELA's Office of Workforce Solutions will offer three short-term training options this Spring at the SOWELA Morgan Smith site in Jennings, LA. Classes include Basic Life Support, Forklift Training and OSHA 10.

The OSHA 10 training is free, and all classes are open to the public.

OSHA 10 Training: This free course helps employees recognize, avoid, abate and prevent health and safety hazards in the workplace. The program also provides information regarding workers' rights, employer responsibilities, and how to file a complaint. Held Wednesday, March 13, and Thursday, March 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., completers earn an OSHA 10 certification.

Basic Life Support Training: The course covers first aid basics and CPR. Successful completers will receive a CPR card. The class is Friday, March 22, from 9 a.m. to Noon. The cost is $50.

Forklift Training: National Safety Council (NSC) instructors provide training using the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health coaching methods in a non-lecture format to develop forklift operator skills. Students learn the latest OSHA standards, engineering principles of lift equipment, basic operation safety and inspection procedures. During the class, students will have the opportunity to practice driving and operating a forklift. Class is held Friday, April 12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $50.

To learn more or to register, visit www.sowela.edu/workforce [sowela.edu]. For questions, contact SOWELA's Office of Workforce Solutions at (337) 421-6560 or email onestop@sowela.edu.