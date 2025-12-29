See who qualified to replace Troy Romero

Three men have qualified to run for the seat left open when State Rep. Troy Romero, R-Jennings, who resigned earlier this month.
The primary for the election is set for February 7, with a run-off (if necessary) set for March 14. For details on the February election, scroll down.
Here are the men who qualified to run for the seat:
Reese "Skip" Broussard, Republican
Coy G. Myers, Republican
Ivy Woods, No Party
All three live in Jennings. Broussard's campaign Facebook page describes him as a business owner of 30 years. Woods is the former Sheriff of Jeff Davis Parish. Myers' campaign Facebook page describes him as a former owner of a rig service and oil spill clean-up company.
District 37 includes Jeff Davis and part of Calcasieu Parish. Romero was first elected in 2019 and was sworn in in 2020. His current term expires in 2028, meaning the person elected in this race will serve out the remainder of that term.
Here's information about the election:
- The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail, or at an OMV Office is January 7.
- The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is January 17.
- Early voting is January 24-31 (excluding Sunday, January 25) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- The deadline to request an absentee ballot is February 3 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.
- The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is February 6 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
- On election day, the polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.