Residents React to City Council Approving New Training Center

This week, a heated city council meeting has sparked some conflicting opinions across the Jennings community.

On Tuesday night, the council voted in favor of turning an old, former guest house into a haven for people trying to overcome addiction.

Life-long Jennings resident Allen Guidry said a freak accident in 1995 could have led him to an addiction to painkillers, but he chose another path.

"I got hit by an 18-wheeler and it changed my life in a split second," Guidry said.

While Guidry underwent emergency surgery and was prescribed painkillers to ease his recovery process, he said he knew the damage opioids were causing to those around him and he didn't want to become another statistic.

"I couldn't afford it," Guidry said. "I didn't want to lose everything I have, lose my family, my friends, my wife."

While Guidry chose to detox his body from painkillers, it's still a deadly addiction across the state.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, opioid abuse, rising overdose rates, and over-prescribing are all challenges that contribute to the drug crisis.

That's why city council members like William Armentor said they're in favor of a new, faith-based housing facility coming to town.

"We have drug addicts walking around the streets," Armentor said. "They will steal from you, you will see them riding bicycles and they're just out all over."

Gerard Morgan, Director of The Way Training Center said he knows first-hand what the non-profit has done for people who have overcome addiction in Crowley, so he's confident he can purchase another building and help re-purpose it for the community in Jennings.

"We'll start housing individuals that struggle with life-controlling problems," Morgan said. "And, we'll be going through Christ and Biblical-based curriculum, having Chapel in this facility every day, we'll also go through character qualities, etc."

However, not all Jennings residents are confident in the proposal or the idea of having a substance abuse facility in a neighborhood.

Morgan said he's hopeful Mayor Henry Guinn will approve the purchase of 203 S. Louise Street, where he plans to design a 50-bedroom home for people seeking recovery.

