Residents across Jeff Davis Parish raise concerns about stray animals

Have you noticed an unusual amount of stray cats or dogs in your neighborhood?

Several homeowners in Jeff Davis Parish told me they are frustrated with the growing number of cats and dogs on their property.

Tammy Smith and her husband have lived off of South Lake Arthur Avenue in Jennings since 2020.

Smith said she's raising four dogs of her own, but she's tired of other animals visiting her property.

"Everyday, I have to run them out of my yard," Smith said. "[They come] late at night...and I have to get up to see what’s going on and there’s stray animals in the yard."

Smith said all of her dogs are not neutered, which makes it even more difficult to deter animals away when her pets are in heat.

"It’s going to cost me to try and get rid of these puppies if [my dog] has any," Smith said. "Then, I’m going to have to save the money to get her fixed because we’re on a fixed income and my husband has Cancer...it causes an expense I don’t have right now."

Homeowners in Jennings aren't the only ones who told KATC they're frustrated with stray animals.

One Lake Arthur resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said enough is enough.

"It’s getting worse," the Lake Arthur resident said. "Cats are scratching up my truck and they get all over."

I reached out to Sampson LeJeune, Mayor of Lake Arthur for comment on the matter.

LeJeune denied receiving any complaints regarding stray cats.

However, the Mayor said the city's resources are limited.

"Our animal control guy only picks up dogs," LeJeune said. "We don’t trap cats, we don’t have a place to put them."

While Lake Arthur is home to a small, dog facility that can only hold about 10 dogs at a time, Mayor LeJeune said he encourages the community not to feed stray animals and to neuter their pets.

Lejeune said these may be a few solutions to help combat the overpopulation in the neighborhoods.

