Remembering Jayrick Washington

Family members and friends are celebrating the life and legacy of Jayrick Washington while mourning his sudden death.

Washington would have been celebrating his 19th birthday on Thursday, but instead his loved ones told me they are holding on to their memories.

According to Baton Rouge Police, Washington was killed just North of I-10 near the Fuqua Street exit on Saturday after a road rage incident.

While the investigation is still underway, Washington's loved ones said his life was taken too soon.

Jennings High School Assistant Principal Tisha Whittington said Washington graduated in the class of 2023 and left a memorable mark on his community.

"The past few days have been emotional, up and down," Whittington said. "We've had a lot of laughter though because Jayrick always had that smile to light up a room."

Washington was a freshman at Southern University in Baton Rouge and a Walmart employee that many knew and adored in the community.

JHS Art Teacher Danielle Foreman said he was the kind of student you can't forget.

"He never met a stranger," Foreman said. "I would frequently see him at Walmart when I would go in to buy groceries...we always had long conversations and everybody just loved Jayrick and he was always outgoing and fun."

Two balloon releases were held on Thursday (one at JHS and one at Marcus Cain Park in Jennings) to celebrate Washington's birthday.

His family is calling on the community for support and advocating for justice, as they cope with their loss.

Anyone with information regarding Washington's death is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.