Preparing for severe weather

Residents across Jeff Davis Parish are bracing for violent winds and ongoing storms.

I visited some homeowners like Thomas Ruona who live off of Wilbert D Rochelle Avenue in Jennings.

Ruona told me after Monday's extensive storm damage, he may postpone or change plans for his granddaughter's third birthday.

"We'll probably have to have her little party inside," Ruona said. "That's the only thing we can do. We were trying to get everything together for the rough weather again."

The Ruona family lost electricity on Monday for a few hours, but Thomas said most of his neighbors were out of power for several days.

Now, he's warning others to stay home and to stay off of the roads, until the storms pass.

"When it started, I went to get my wife in Iowa from work and I was driving right into that storm," Ruona said. "It was rough even on the interstate too. We had to stop a couple of times on the side of the highway."

While some residents like Ruona are taking precautions, others like Angela Blair told me they prefer to be on the lookout.

"I'm going to go see where it hit," Blair said. "I'm going to go monitor it. That's how I caught it last time the way I could tell you how it hit."

The National Weather Service advises the public to re-locate to an interior room inside, on the lowest floor in your home for safety.

You can also download the KATC Weather app for ongoing alerts and updates.