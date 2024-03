Jeff Davis Electric Co-op is planning an outage next week.

The outage is planned for Tuesday, March 19 from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The outage will be at the Compton Substation, so maintenance can be conducted on equipment there.

Affected customers will be North of Welsh, Liberty Cemetery Rd., Litteral Rd., Bucklin Rd., Placide Rd., F.E. Landry Rd., and Elton Dr.