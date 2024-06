A planned power outage is taking place on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in the Town of Welsh from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Officials tell us the outage is needed to perform maintenance.

The following areas will be affected during the hour-long outage:

-100 & 200 South Simmons

-100, 200, 300 & 400 Bourgeois

-Madge

-600 & 700 Beaufort

-Eastridge

-Jane

-Center

-Anthony

-Armstrong

-Short

-Radeke

-Doucet

-100, 200, 300 & 400 South Joseph

-800 E. South

-Love Trailer Park

-all of N. Joseph and Mabel Streets