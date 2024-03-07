New splash pad under construction in Welsh

Cooling off in the heat may be easier this for residents in Jeff Davis Parish this summer.

According to Welsh Mayor Karl Arceneaux, city officials are in the final phases of building a new splash pad in Sportsman Park.

"The splash pad was actually built by most of the city employees," Arceneaux said. "Our maintenance department, the sewer department and our electrical department collaborated so we were able to save quite a bit of money."

Mayor Arceneaux said the roughly 150-thousand-dollar splash pad has been a topic of discussion for a while and will be coming to fruition soon.

Welsh High School Tennis Coach, Kate Richard said she is looking forward to the finished product.

"We have all of the kids playing on the bigger playground," Richard said. "We have the baseball team, the tennis team, the softball team, so now having something that little kids can do while their older siblings get to play I think it's going to be great for our city."

Mayor Arceneaux said the new splash pad is expected to open on or by Memorial Day.