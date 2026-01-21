Mother sentenced in infant's death

JENNINGS, LA – Hannah Faith Cormier was sentenced today by Judge Steve Gunnell to five years at hard labor, without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for the death of her 10-month-old daughter.

Cormier was indicted by a Jeff Davis Parish grand jury in 2024 on a charge of negligent homicide and she pleaded no contest in July 2025 for the charge. In August 2024, her baby died after she left the child in a car. To read about her guilty plea, click here. To read about the child's death, click here.

The State, represented by the District Attorney's Office for the 31st Judicial District, sought a sentence in the range of five to ten years at today's sentencing hearing.

Judge Gunnell imposed a sentence of five years imprisonment at hard labor, without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

"The death of any child is heartbreaking and losing this 10-month-old baby has deeply affected our whole community," stated District Attorney Lauren Heinen. "No sentence can bring her back or take away the pain everyone feels. This was a difficult case with tragic circumstances, but every child deserves to be protected. We will continue to stand up for those who can't speak for themselves."

Because the victim was under the age of ten years, Louisiana law mandates enhanced penalties under R.S. 14:32(2)(a), requiring imprisonment at hard labor, without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, for not less than two nor more than ten years.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Torrie Thibodeaux with the assistance of the trial team including Investigator Shelly Roberts and Paralegal Natalie Abshire. District Attorney Heinen commends the Jennings Police Department for their thorough investigation of this case, particularly Officers Dustin Broussard, Richard Easley, and Eduardo Mendoza.

This case has drawn significant public attention throughout the legal proceedings, reflecting our community's collective grief over the loss of an innocent life. The conviction and sentence conclude the criminal proceedings in this matter.