Jennings Police: Baby left in hot car has died

A baby left in a car on Tuesday has died, Jennings Police say.

Police report that the 10-month-old child was left in a hot car for about 90 minutes. The child's mother told police she had been called in to work and inadvertently left the child in the car.

Police were called to a Jennings hospital after the child was brought there without a pulse. As of yesterday the child was listed in critical condition, but police confirmed on Thursday that the baby had died around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Chief Danny Semmes said his investigators still are gathering medical records, looking at video surveillance and talking to witnesses.

"It's a tragic situation, my heart goes out to the baby and the family," Semmes said. "What people can take from this is: It just takes a second to look in the back seat. You got into the habit of putting on your seat belt, get into the habit of looking in the back seat to see if your kids are back there. We've all learned the habit of making sure we have our cell phone, we can make sure our children aren't in the car. That's top priority."