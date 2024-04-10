McBurney Memorial Library is expanding

There's a lot of growth and development happening in Welsh and the public library is included.

The Jeff Davis Parish McBurney Memorial Library is under construction and will be able to serve more visitors over the next year.

Some lifelong Welsh residents like James Bard told me he visits the library every week to refresh his French-speaking skills.

"We're just trying to review our French," Bard said. "Most of us don't have anybody left to at home that speaks French anymore."

Bard said he enjoys learning from his instructor, Jean Stout who helps anyone willing to learn, recite and preserve the French language through coffee and conversations.

Jean Stout said the Cajun language is evolving and has become more popular these days. "There's different areas in Welsh like The Cajun Family Music Association, that has started a chapter in Jeff Davis Parish," Stout said. "There, we partner with them and I do a French table."

Michael Staton is the new Library Director for McBurney Memorial. He said while the renovations will take some time, he believes the additions are worth the wait.

"We're building a separate building across the parking lot from the existing building, which will be a meeting room to house 85 people and two quiet study carols, a prep kitchen, some closets, some storage, etc.," Staton said.

While many residents visit the library for extra-curricular activities like reading competitions and French classes, Staton said there will soon be room for more private services.

"We have a lot more things like TeleHealth appointments, virtual appointments with doctors and lawyers," Staton said. "We also work with The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) for supervised child visits."

While the McBurney Memorial Library remains open for standard business hours, the construction project is expected to last until February 2025.

