Mardi Gras Cake-witch Anyone?

After more than 32 years of cooking and baking, Andrea Hurst said she she's just getting started.

After growing up with eight siblings in Welsh, Hurst said she learned how to cook, feed herself and her loved ones as a teen.

"I just worked in a restaurant when I was very young," Hurst said. "Everyone in my family worked at Emory's Restaurant in Welsh.

After mastering the restaurant business, Hurst said she was inspired to open her own—Andrea's located in the heart of Downtown Jennings.

"My mother taught me a lot of things too," Hurst said. "I have to give my mother credit."

With more than three decades of experience, Hurst said it still brings her joy to feed the community.

Aside from her traditional plate lunches and chicken salad, Hurst said she's selling "cake-witches" off the shelves too.

Cake-witches are a dessert Hurst and her team of sou chefs prepare with cinnamon, butter, almond extract and a few other secret ingredients.

Nora Lejeune said she has been friend's with Hurst since the two were in the third grade.

Now, Lejeune helps out at Andrea's and said it's something she looks forward to.

"We work, we cut up and it's just a friendly atmosphere over here," Lejeune said.

Andrea's is open Tuesday-Thursday at 103 N. Main Street in Jennings.

