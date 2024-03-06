JHS Students are Increasing Test Scores

Jennings High schoolers are collaborating with teachers, faculty and staff to improve test scores.

JHS Principal Selena Gomes said she's doing whatever it takes to help students prepare for college and/or the workforce after graduating.

While many students struggle with standardized tests, Gomes said she recognizes that every student has individual needs.

"Every grade level is accountable for an assessment piece," Gomes said. "Our seventh through tenth graders do LEAP 20-25, our eleventh graders they do ACT testing and for our seniors, their accountability is for the ACT WorkKeys Assessment."

The ACT and the ACT WorkKeys Assessment have their own purpose.

"The ACT test obviously prepares them for college, whereas helping them to understand the importance of the Workkeys," Gomes said. "The WorkKeys Assessment helps them to be career-ready and show in that certificate that by earning that, it shows employers that they are ready for the workforce."

While some students would prefer to learn a trade after graduating from JHS, Gomes said there are programs across the state like H-VAC, welding, food service, etc. that may interest students.

Senior JHS student Wyatt Fontenot said he aspires to play college baseball and he believes the ACT-prep curriculum can help him achieve this goal.

"My ACT jumped from a 16 which is pretty low to a 19," Fontenot said. "I have one more point to go to until I get tops and all of those classes helped a lot."

Fontenot said he appreciates the support from his teachers and staff when it comes to standardized test prep.

Assistant Principal Tisha Whittington helps to motivate students like Fontenot with incentives for their progress.

"If you get a certain score on an ACT or a Silver on WorkKeys, you get a t-shirt," Whittington said. "It's a #TopTierAchievers initiative. We have some keychains that they are given as well, then it moves to the next level and you get a breakfast with the principal, a free field trip, etc."

According to Whittington, more than 100 students have met or exceeded state testing requirements (An 18 or higher on their ACTs), which is equivalent to 75 percent of the students tested.

Whittington said she is working with Gomes to continue providing incentives for students who are doing their part by increasing their ACT or ACT WorkKey test scores.

