JHS Robber in Custody

Dillon Champagne, the Duson man police said stole a vehicle, broke into Jennings High School, threatened staff and led police on a chase is in custody.

Officials closed JHS on Monday after a hours-long manhunt to ensure the safety of staff and students.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said not only does Champagne have a criminal history, he's facing several charges.

"The suspect Champagne stole a vehicle in Duson, drove it here to Jennings to a local truck stop, where he stole a BMW off of a truck," Semmes said. "Once he stole that BMW, he drove it back East and apparently it either broke down or ran out of gas, right there next to the school."

As a result, Chief Semmes said he doesn't believe JHS was targeted. He said he suspects Champagne was looking for another vehicle to steal.

Life-long Jennings residents like Jim Miller told me he was surprised to see JHS filled with police officers before six o'clock in the morning.

"It's pretty disturbing that somebody that has a weapon is probably willing to use it if he's running from law enforcement," Miller said.

According to the Chief, Champagne was taken into custody just after seven o'clock Monday evening.

Champagne was found on LA-97 on top of Janki Bridge while traveling on foot.