Jennings vigil honors domestic violence victims and inspires survivors to speak out

JEFF DAVIS PARISH — The Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney’s Office and Communities Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) came together Thursday evening to shine a light on a dark issue: domestic violence.

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the organizations hosted a candlelight vigil and walk in Jennings to honor victims and support survivors.

“This event is for the victims who have lost their lives to domestic abuse,” said CADA Executive Director Cynthia Petrie. “What we’re gonna do tonight is honor the ones who have lost their lives within the last year.”

Participants gathered at the Jeff Davis Parish Courthouse before walking to Founder’s Park, where they lit candles and listened to powerful stories.

Among them was Shantel Williams, a survivor of domestic abuse, who shared what she went through publicly.

“I wanted to take my power back,” Williams said. “I was not about to allow him to keep my power because, for one, I made it through. I’m still alive to be able to share my story. My story could have ended in a different way. I could be dead, so it’s best that I open my mouth and share it, hoping and praying that it helps somebody else.”

During the event, one attendee approached Williams to thank her for speaking out—a small but powerful reminder of the impact her story had.

“Just to hear that lady, just that one little instance. This is a stranger I don’t even know, but to know we share something in common,” Williams said. “It’s healing.”

Williams said she hopes her story encourages others to find their voice. Her message: if you are suffering from domestic abuse, know that it’s not your fault, you’re not alone, and there is help available.

From Jeff Davis CADA's website:

CADA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates the only emergency battered women’s shelter in Jeff Davis Parish. Our shelter has provided services to over 18,000 women and children since opening in the year 2000. Since its inception, CADA has provided – free of charge – a safe lodging place for survivors and their dependent children who are victims of domestic abuse, regardless of race, creed, color, national origin, age, or sexual orientation.

You do not have to be a resident of Jeff Davis Parish to get help from CADA

Our emergency shelter operates 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. Our goal is to provide a safe shelter environment, advocacy and empowering programs to survivors and their children who are victims of domestic abuse.. CADA will also assist victims of domestic abuse in Jeff Davis Parish to obtain temporary restraining orders against their abuser.

For help, all CADA at (337)616-8418 if in the Jeff Davis area or toll-free at 866-883-2232.

