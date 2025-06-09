Jennings residents asked to check their surveillance cameras

Residents near the old Jennings High school are being asked to check their front door cameras in hopes of finding an attempted murder and carjacking suspect.

According to Jennings Police, a suspect was riding a bicycle around 11 p.m. Friday night near Academy and Norwood streets. The person stole a GMC truck, then used that truck in a drive-by shooting on Hobart Street.

That happened around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, and left a 17-year-old in critical condition. The teen was walking on Hobart Street when someone in the stolen truck shot him five times, police say.

Police believe the suspect may have ditched the bicycle near where he stole the truck.

Chief Danny Semmes is asking residents to check their door cams (between the hours of 11-1130 pm Friday) to see if they captured surveillance of the suspect riding his bicycle in the neighborhood. The victim of the carjacking could only describe the suspect as a young man with a slender build.

Detectives have obtained videos of the actual shooting and collected DNA evidence from the truck after it was found ditched on Highway 26, but evidence processing takes time.

Chief Semmes is hoping to speed up that process with video evidence that helps to positively identify the shooter.

If anyone has more information about this case or relevant video footage from that evening, contact the police department at (337) 821-5500, extension 500.